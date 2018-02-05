IDOT believes it’s ahead of any potential freezing conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation have been working through the day and feel they are prepared for the one-two punch of winter weather on the way.

IDOT District 8 operations manager Joe Monroe says day crews have been sent home to get some rest. Night crews will in as scheduled. They want to make sure people and equipment are fresh for the next 48 hours.

Clearing the roads of the light snow on Sunday means that roads have already been treated. IDOT uses primarily rock salt but mixes it with calcium chloride and a liquid salt brine. That means the salt is already wet when it comes off the truck. That helps it stick to the pavement and start working right away in colder temperatures.

"We use the little bit of moisture that was left and put an extra layer of chemical down to get us ahead of the bigger storm tomorrow, but it is going to work for tonight. Will take the same approach," Monroe said. "We use that moisture to put a brine down to hold a little chemical on the pavement to be in front of the storm tomorrow."

IDOT District 8 is focused a bit more on their northern counties for Monday night, where there is expected to be more snow and mixed precipitation. But they are ready to shift their attention south where more freezing rain is expected Tuesday.