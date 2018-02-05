Lincoln County anticipating freezing rain, roads glazing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - The wintry precipitation is forecasted to move into Lincoln County before moving south to the St. Louis area.

Lincoln County officials are expecting a half-inch of snow here with a glazing of ice. The freezing drizzle is likely to stare here before 9 p.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight.

The Lincoln County Highway Department has been treating roads with brine over the last seven days. And trucks from six county highway departments were out Monday spreading salt and beet juice.

Donnie Lilley, the foreman for the Lincoln County Highway Department, said the salt trucks are working on rotating 12-hour shifts, with the switchover happening at 7 p.m.

In the meantime, the Troy R-3 School District has canceled all of its evening programs and waiting to hear if classes will be called off Tuesday.