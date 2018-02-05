Major Case Squad joins search for Macoupin County woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Il. - The Major Case Squad is now assisting the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office with the search for a missing mother from Royal Lakes, Illinois. Investigators are working out of the Bunker Hill Police Department.

Denita Hedden, 37, has not been heard from since the afternoon of January 25 which was her birthday. Her roommate told police she borrowed his truck to go out to celebrate.

The truck was returned sometime that night or early the next morning, but Hedden is missing and has had no contact with family or friends since. Hedden was reported missing Saturday, January 28.

The Major Case Squad tells our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Hedden is the mother of four children who are all "old enough to know their mother isn't home." Her children live with another relative but typically have daily contact with their mother.

Hedden is five feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Hedden was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with orange sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3510, Macoupin County Sheriff`s Office at 217-854-3135 ext. 1, or Macoupin and Montgomery County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.​