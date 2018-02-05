× Man facing deportation takes refuge in Missouri church

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) _ A man from Central America who is facing deportation has been taking refuge in a suburban St. Louis church for the past four months.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alex Garcia came to the United States from Honduras 13 years ago. The 36-year-old worked construction and began a family.

A few years back, he caught the attention of the federal agency charged with enforcing immigration laws. Twice, he got a one-year reprieve to stay in the country. But last summer, his third request was denied. Instead of reporting to immigration officials, he showed up at the Christ Church United Church of Christ in Maplewood, which is providing him sanctuary.

His wife and the couple’s blended family of five children remain in Poplar Bluff, 150 miles away.