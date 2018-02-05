× Margie’s Money Saver- Personalized wood home decor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you Looking for something unique to give your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Right now you can get these personalized painted wooden plaques down from nearly $33 for $9.99 at Personalized Planet.

You will need a coupon code to get this deal.

You can choose from 23 different options and personalized but to guarantee Valentine’s Day delivery you must order by tomorrow. Shipping drops to $4.99, with the code. Thanks to brads deals for this exclusive offer.

Coupon Code: BD18WD

To shop visit: personalizedplanet.com