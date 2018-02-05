PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part2

Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers braved frigid temperatures as they gathered in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade. FOX 2’s Katie Kormann lead off the parade and was also on hand as dozens of Dachshunds competed in the ever popular and longest running (pun intended) Wiener Dog Race.
