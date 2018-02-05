Police identify victims of St. Louis Hills murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police have identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in a St. Louis Hills home Friday. Three-month-old Taylor Rose Trokey, Matthew Trokey, 33, and Mary Jo Trokey, 32, were all found dead in the 6200 block of Kinsey Place.

Authorities received a call asking for "police help" around 3:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kinsey Place Friday. A family member discovered the bodies of a married couple and their three-month-old daughter. They had each been shot.

During a Friday afternoon news conference, police said they believe the shooting occurred overnight and were investigating the matter as a murder-suicide. Police recovered a firearm inside the room where the bodies were found.

A motive has not been determined, police said.