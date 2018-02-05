Snow and sleet may be in Tuesday’s forecast for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Monday certainly feels like winter with increasing clouds and dry cold air. High temperatures Monday in St. Louis will be 30 to 35 degrees.

Monday night the first of two weather systems will swing through the area. The snow should stay well north of St. Louis Monday night into Tuesday morning. But there will be lots of clouds and cold.

The second system should bring some snow our way late Tuesday from the Texas panhandle. The day should be dry but snow and sleet are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

There are still lots of questions with the track of the storm. A shift in only 50 miles can mean a big difference. We know very little about the system until the energy comes over the Rockies and develops in the Great Plains. We are still in that unknown category.

Watch the power of the cold/dry high pressure to our north. This could push the system to the Plains deeper south. Right now I'm thinking snow and sleet develop late Tuesday afternoon with the bulk of the moisture Tuesday night. Amounts of precipitation may be in the 1" to 3" range. I'm thinking it should be on the low side of this range.

Stay tuned... There is a lot of forecasting ahead.

