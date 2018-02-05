St. Louis Blues step up for military moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues are stepping up to help expectant military moms with Operation Shower.

For the second year, the team is partnering with Country Financial and local non-profit Operation Shower to collect donated items and sponsor a baby shower at Peabody Opera House.

Sarah Franzen with Country Financial and Lindsey Fletcher with Operation Shower talk about how you can contribute.

Fans are encouraged to drop off either two new board books or new 0-6 month size pajamas at select Country Financial locations from February 5 - 21.

In return for donating items, the first 20 fans will receive an autographed photo of Dmitrij Jaskin. All donors will be entered to win penthouse suite tickets for the Blues vs. Sharks game on Tuesday, March 27.

Pickup times will be 1:15 - 1:45 p.m. at 2530 State Hwy K in O`Fallon and 2:15 - 2:45 p.m. at 200 S. Kirkwood Rd. #130 in Kirkwood.

For more information, visit www.NHL.com/Blues/Community/Operation-Shower.