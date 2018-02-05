Super Bowl ad encourages conversation about St. Louis opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse addressed St. Louis's opioid crisis in their Super Bowl ad. Unlike past years which used shock to get attention for the crisis, this year's ad focused on the next step for the opioid crisis: talking.

NCADA's Howard Weissman gives more information about the PSA and the website TalkAboutItSTL.com, where anyone can get talking kits for young people ages kindergarten through 12th grade.

For more information, call NCADA at 314-962-3456 x309, or visit www.ncada-stl.org.