Two men die in Belleville trailer home fire

BELLEVILLE, IL – Two people are dead after an early morning trailer fire in Belleville, Illinois. The police and fire departments came to the home at around 12:25am Monday to find a trailer located behind a home at 21 south 15th street on fire.

There are two trailers located on the back lot of the property. Police arrived to find one person dead inside the burning trailer. The fire department found the second person after investigating the building.

The victims are both described as men. One man lived in the trailer. The other person appears to be a visitor.

The Belleville Fire Department says the fire started in the bedroom. They say the fire does not seem suspicious.

Belleville Fire and Police are doing a joint investigation. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Trailer Fire – Double Fatality. FD & @PDBelleville units responded to # 21 S 15th at 12:25am Monday to find a well involved trailer fire. Responders found two deceased persons inside. Causes of death and the fire are under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5Dtyh426lE — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) February 5, 2018