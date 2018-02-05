× Voters will decide $25.5M bond for community college

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) _ Voters will decide on a proposed $25.5 million bond issue to pay for improvements at Iowa Central Community College.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the bond issue on Tuesday’s ballot would pay for work at facilities in Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Storm Lake and Webster City.

Voters in Buena Vista, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, and Wright counties will decide on the request. To be enacted, the bond needs approval by 60 percent of people who cast ballots.

If approved, the measure would increase property taxes by $12 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Projects that would be financed by the bond include a new student center in Fort Dodge, a new industrial training facility in Storm Lake and a new biofuels testing lab.

