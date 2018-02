ST. LOUIS, MO — Poison and Cheap Trick will be playing St. Louis on Saturday, May 26 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during their “Nothin’ But A Good Time” tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, February 10 at 10am. Lawn and select reserved tickets are just $19 during the first week of sales.

For more information about the “Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” tour, please visit Livenation.com.