Expanding the age of an adolescence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Cassie Wichlenski, clinical social worker with SSM Health DePaul Hospital, joined us to discuss the recent studies about the extending age of adolescence.

Adolescence traditionally ranged from the ages of 10 to 19 has now been changed to the age of 24. ln September of 2017, a review published in the scientific journal stated that child development found that teenagers today were engaged in less adult activities than teenagers in the 90s.

To find out more information on the original article you can click on the link that is listed below.

https://www.Vogue.Com/article/age-of-adolescence-teenagers-health-brain-benefits?Mbid=social_twitter