Humane Society to host 25th Annual Bark in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Shana Cook from the Missouri Humane Society discusses the 25th anniversary of Bark in the Park. The annual animal festival includes races, contests and pet performances and more importantly, it raises money for the humane society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force.

The event will take place May 19th from 8:00am - 1:00pm in Cricket Field in forest park. Registration for the 5k run, dog walk and festival is only $25 per person until April 20th. Registration includes an official bark in the park t-shirt and goodie bag. Kids ages 12 and under and dogs are free.

All proceeds benefit the humane society of Missouri animal cruelty fund that is dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.

For more information and registration for this event, visit www.Hsmo.Org/bark

Bark in the Park

8:00am - 1:00pm Saturday, May 19th

Cricket Field in Forest Park