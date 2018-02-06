John Legend to headline Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis black-tie gala dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis is gearing up for its Dinner with the Stars. It's an event near and dear to our hearts here at Fox 2 as we are one of the sponsors.

It's their biggest fundraiser of the year raising millions to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Fox 2's Dan Gray reported Variety has lined up a superstar singer for the event.

John Legend will perform at Variety's fundraiser in St. Louis this year. The platinum-selling singer who has won ten Grammys an Academy Award and a Golden Globe has agreed to do the concert at a reduced cost. Variety Executive Board member David Steward worked for months to put the deal together. “He was very receptive to coming here because he learned a lot about what the Variety kids were all about that they're very special kids to us. We're passionate about our commitment but his commitment to the kids as well by actually giving back some of his fees," steward said

The Variety Dinner with the stars and John Legend concert is set for April 28th at the Peabody Opera House. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.