ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Road crews on both sides of the river are gearing up for more winter weather. MoDOT had about 200 trucks out Monday night after a quick hit of light snow and freezing drizzle during the evening commute.

The roads should be fine this morning, but there could be a few slick spots.

St. Charles City Schools and Lindenwood University canceled evening events and private companies were out salting parking lots for their customers.