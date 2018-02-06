One dead in Lafayette Avenue house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One person was found dead after a fire in south St. Louis. It happened around 10 a.m. Tueday on the second floor of a two-story building in the 4300 block of Lafayette Avenue, west of Tower Grove.

Officials originally reported the home was vacant.

According to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby, there were bars on the doors so firefighters had to make a forced entry to the home. They found the victim's body outside of a bedroom, at the top of the staircase.

Mosby says the building did not have utilities.

The Fire Investigation Unit and the Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are on the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

4300blk of Lafayette - Vacant two story brick; heavy #fire on the second floor. Two lines deployed. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/3LPIQbiJsz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 6, 2018