Pair of Parkway teachers compete for district honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Every year the Parkway School District holds a "Teacher of the Year" contest. One teacher is selected from their respective school. Those teachers then compete against colleagues from other school's in the district for a district-wide honor. The winners of those awards can then go on to compete for a statewide award.

This year, at the elementary level, the teachers selected from Barrett's and Green Trails Elementary share a special bond. Check out the video associated with this story to learn more.