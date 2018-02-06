People in areas of wintery mix not worried about preparing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, MO – People in Hillsboro and Farmington received a bit of their share of the second night of a wintry mix.

Both areas noticed on and off periods of freezing drizzle, some flurries, and moderate winds.

Karsch’s Village Market in Hillsboro made sure customers saw their more than enough stockpile of ice melts, however, no one was rushing to buy them.

Our Fox 2 news crew drove around to see what area businesses or residents were doing to prepare for the night and spoke with Bart Pinckard who operates Premiere’s Martial Arts.

Pinckard said that he was not at all worried about the weather, at least not to the point where he would need to cancel any of his classes Tuesday night.

“Haven’t had to cancel classes this year but last year we did and as of yet not worried about it,” Pinckard said. “The other night we anticipated that we might have to put down some salt but I didn’t because I didn’t want to track in the salt because we are all working out in here barefooted as people are coming in and out they are tracking in salt so it’s kind of a hassle.”

Several Missouri Department of Transportation snow plows and trucks were also seen driving around the area.

The department continues to remind drivers to be extra careful and pay attention when sharing the roads with their crews and to remain far enough behind the trucks.