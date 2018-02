Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A shooting victim sought help early Tuesday morning in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis city police received the call around 12:30 a.m. for a man shot in the hand, who sought help at a McDonald's on Tucker Boulevard at Carr Street.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in Illinois.

The victim may have traveled over the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, before seeking help. Illinois State Police have been contacted about the shooting.