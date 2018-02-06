Preparations underway for huge crowds at Mardi Gras Grand Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - This Saturday, thousands will fill the streets of Soulard for the Mardi Gras Grand Parade, the biggest parade outside of the Big Easy. This year’s theme is "Celebrating #Muny100”, celebrating a century of the St. Louis institution.

The parade begins at 11:00am at Busch Stadium and heads through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

But the fun doesn’t come without work ahead of time. Krewes were busy Tuesday getting the more than 100 floats ready that will bring to life many musicals that have graced the Muny’s stage.

St. Louis Police are putting the finishing touches on a safety plan that will ensure an enjoyable Mardi Gras for everyone. Remember, no outside bottles, cans, coolers, or bags will be allowed into the event.

Metro will again be offering the St. Louis Metro shuttle. Purchase a shuttle pass that at the Civic Center Station and the shuttle will drop you off at the heart of Mardi Gras.

Website: Soulard Mardi Gras

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden discussed his plan for safety and ensuring a safe and enjoyable Mardi Gras for everyone. That is why no outside bottles, cans, coolers, or bags will be allowed into the event. pic.twitter.com/6Tbkpf5qjI — St. Louis Mardi Gras (@STLMardiGras) February 6, 2018