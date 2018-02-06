× Pritzker apologizes for comments on race

CHICAGO (AP) _ Democratic Illinois governor candidate J.B. Pritzker is apologizing for racially insensitive comments captured on an FBI wiretap between him and then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Pritzker said Tuesday he regrets portions of the conversations recorded during a decade-old investigation of Blagojevich, who’s now imprisoned for corruption.

Pritzker is heard suggesting Blagojevich appoint Secretary of State Jesse White, calling him the “least offensive” African American.

White, who’s supported Pritzker’s candidacy, stood beside the billionaire businessman during Tuesday’s news conference. Other black lawmakers joined them.