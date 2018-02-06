Radio station provides hilarious play-by-play to help catch inept thief

SEATTLE, WA – A radio station recorded surveillance video of an inept thief trying to break into one of their employee’s cars with a mop last Thursday. They took the video, provided a hilarious play-by-play of the clip, and released it on social media. They wanted to find the suspect who was still at-large.

The man attacks the Toyota Tacoma’s windows with a mop handle. He tries to ram the vehicle before giving up and falling down an embankment.

The whole situation is silly. You’ll get a kick out of it while on mute. But, the sportscaster’s voiceover really makes this clip worth watching. Remember to turn the sound up when you press play.