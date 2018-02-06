Ralph Lauren will lead Variety’s Annual Runway Lights Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Mary Steward, Angela Copeland, and Silnda all joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss this year's Annual Runway Lights Fashion Show and designer surprise.

Variety announces that the world-famous fashion designer Ralph Lauren will be leading the annual runway lights fashion show this year. Ralph Lauren's spring 2018 women's collection will be modeled on the runway followed by the variety kids to show off their own Ralph Lauren fashions, designed just for them.

The event will take place Saturday, April 21st at Union Station and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the link below and all proceeds from the event will go towards Variety the Children`s Charity of St. Louis.

Variety's Runway Lights Fashion Show

10:30am Saturday, April 21st

Union Station

Tickets start at $100

www.Varietystl.Org/runwaylights