ROYAL LAKES, Il. - A search and rescue operation is planned today in Macoupin County, Illinois to look for Denita Hedden. She disappeared from her home in Royal Lakes, Illinois on her birthday, January 25th.

The Major Case Squad calls her disappearance suspicious. They've joined the case and plan an air and land search around Royal Lakes from 8 a.m. until dusk.

Several first responders will take part.