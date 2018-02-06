Shrewsbury police searching for man accused of exposing himself to teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, MO - Shrewsbury Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

The alleged incident took place Saturday afternoon, January 20, at Weil and Wilshusen Avenues, as the girl, 14, was walking.

Lt. Todd Melugin said the girl reported that the man, an older white male, was driving a white vehicle with rusts spots.

“The car passes her. She looks over, d notices that he’s exposing himself inside the car. He drives past her, turns around. And then drives past her again. Slow enough to where she can look inside the car and see what he’s doing,” he said.

The driver’s decision to pass the girl twice sends a message, Melugin said.

“He intended for her to see what he was doing.”

The man is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark-colored cap the day of the incident.

The incident is something out of the ordinary for Shrewsbury. Lt. Melugin said.

“We don’t have that kind of stuff happen here. So, when it does, it’s alarming. And it’s a concern,” he said. “Our concern is that he would escalate. And that he would approach a female or a young child. Or try to talk to her or try to get her into the vehicle. That would be our ultimate fear.”

Anyone with information about the man should contact Shrewsbury Police at 314-645-3000