× St. Louis County teacher accused of having sex with a minor

BALLWIN, Mo. – A middle school teacher and coach in the Parkway School District was charged Tuesday amid accusations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The teacher, identified as Ronnie Smith, has been with the district since 2005. Smith taught industrial tech at Parkway South Middle School. He split time between South Middle and Southwest Middle from 2009-2012. Smith was also an assistant varsity football coach and the junior varsity girls’ basketball coach at Parkway South High School.

District officials have placed Smith on leave from all of those duties.

Smith, 42, was charged with second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student.

A female high school student came forward Monday and told a school counselor about the relationship, a district spokesman said. Smith was immediately removed from the classroom.

Prosecutors allege Smith had sexual contact with the student at Parkway South Middle School between August 1, 2015 and June 1, 2016; that he put his genitals in the victim’s mouth between August 1, 2015 and December 25, 2015; and that he had sexual intercourse with the victim between May 1, 2017 and November 1, 2017.

At present, the student in question is a high school student.

Smith was jailed Tuesday with a $150,000 cash only bond.

Police urged parents from all schools involved need to talk with their children. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Smith to call 314-615-8693.

The principals at the two schools have sent letters home to parents alerting them to the news. You can read the letter below in its entirety: