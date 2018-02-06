× Teen pleads guilty in fire that charred Iowa covered bridge

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) _ A second person has pleaded guilty to a fire that destroyed a Madison County historic covered bridge featured on the cover of the novel “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 18-year-old Joel Davis pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree arson.

Davis told authorities that he and two others set fire to the Cedar Bridge in April last year. Rebuilding the bridge will cost more than $500,000. Davis is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.

Nineteen-year-old Alivia Bergmann also pleaded guilty to second-degree arson in December. She’s set to be sentenced in May.

The bridge, located near Winterset, was also featured in the 1995 movie adaptation of “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Information from: KCRG-TV