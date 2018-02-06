× Township officials booted off ballot due to unpaid fines

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A southern Illinois township official has been thrown off the ballot due to $125,000 in unpaid fines for failing to file timely campaign contribution reports.

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks was on the March 20 Democratic primary ballot for precinct committeeman.

Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections told the Belleville News-Democrat that Parks, a former East St. Louis mayor and city manager, stopped filing the required quarterly reports in 2011. He was fined $5,000 for each failure.

At the time Parks was elected township supervisor in April 2017, he owed about $95,000 in unpaid administrative fines. State law provides that a candidate who owes fines cannot be certified for an election and therefore cannot appear on the ballot.

Prks declined to comment.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com