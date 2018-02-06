× University of Illinois to expand animal medicine program

URBANA, Ill._ A University of Illinois program that provides sterilization procedures at local animal shelters is planning to offer other types of veterinary care to pets living with families in need.

The News-Gazette reports that the expanded shelter medicine program will begin in July and offer services such as vaccinations, dental care, heartworm screenings and wellness exams. It’s funded with the assistance of a three-year grant expected to total more than $500,000 from the Sally Lorraine Sedlak Vaughan Irrevocable Charitable Trust in Springfield.

Dr. G. Robert Weedon is the university veterinarian who leads the program. He says the new services aim to assist those who can’t afford private practice veterinary care, rather than to take business away from veterinary practices.

Weedon says the care for the animals will be provided by supervised university veterinary students.