× Water main break prompts boil order for Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) _ A water main break has led officials to issue a boil water notice for the nearly 27,000 residents of the eastern Iowa city of Clinton.

The Quad-City Times reports that crews were working Tuesday to repair a 16-inch water main break in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South.

The boil advisory will be in effect until tests can confirm that the water is safe to consume from the tap. The advisory warns residents should bring any water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for one minute before using.

Officials say residents along much of 13th Avenue South will not have their water service restored until repairs are complete.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times