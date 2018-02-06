Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Wild score 6 straight goals to knock off Blues 6-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jason Zucker tied a career high with his 22nd goal and Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves to help the Minnesota Wild to a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Nino Niederreiter, Marcus Foligno, Mikko Koivu, Matt Dumba and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who were coming off a 6-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday.

Minnesota has won three of four and moved within four points of the third-place Blues in the Central Division.

Jaden Schwartz and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for the Blues, who had won four of five.

Dubnyk improved to 21-10-3 by winning his third successive start.

Zucker, in his seventh year, scored 22 goals last season in 79 games. He tied that mark in his 53rd game this season.