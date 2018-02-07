2nd Annual Hearts for Racial Reconciliation at St. Louis Artworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Dave Gustafson, president of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network and Brandon Wilkes, pastor of Peoples Church, tell us more about the 2nd Annual Hearts for Racial Reconciliation.

Ths event will be held February 10 at St. Louis Artworks from 6 to 9 p.m.

After the reception dinner and drinks are being provided by Hendri's, and desserts will be provided by Sweet art. Sweet art features the artwork of Cbabi Bayoc, who will also be at the event as well.

For more information visit call (314) 409-7123 or visit www.stlrn.org