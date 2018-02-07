× Authorities identify person found dead in Cahokia dumpster

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis confirmed the identity of a man whose body was discovered in a dumpster Tuesday morning at Cahokia apartment complex.

The apartment complex is in the 100 block of Jerome Lane, just east of Route 3. Authorities got the tip about the body around 10 a.m. after a woman at the complex went to take her trash out. The woman found the body of 36-year-old Sean Turner hidden beneath a quilt. His head was wrapped in plastic.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

Turner lived on the same block where his body was found.

Police found another body in Cahokia Tuesday afternoon, but do not believe it is connected to the case at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Turner’s death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.