Autopsy scheduled for body found in Cahokia dumpster

ST. LOUIS, MO — An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday on a body found dumped in a trash bin in Cahokia.

A woman was taking out her trash when she made the gruesome discovery Tuesday. She says the man’s body was wrapped in a quilt and his head was wrapped in plastic.

Investigators believe the victim was in his 30’s. Anyone with information is asked to call the major case squad.