Billikens Lose at St. Bonaventure 79-56

It was a tough trip to New York for the Billikens, not only did they lose to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night, they are stuck there due to a mechanical issue with their airplane. In the game, the Bonnies got 44 points from Jaylen Adams to dominate SLU. The Billikens trailed by eight points at halftime, 36-28 and could not close that deficit in the final twenty minutes of the contest. Javon Bess led the Billikens with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin was the only other Saint Louis player to score on double figures (11). The loss drops the Billikens season record to 13-12 and 6-6 in Atlantic Ten conference play. As far as the Billikens plane, they hope to get the mechanical issued fixed so they can fly back to St. Louis on Thursday morning.