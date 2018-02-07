Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Charlie Gito’s, Walter Knoll Florist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Anthony Gito from Charlie Gito's Italian Restaurant has teamed up with Scott Hepper, Master Designer of Walter Knoll Florist, to make Valentine`s Day the most memorable experience.

They will be supplying signature Valentine's Day features, floral arrangements, desserts, prosecco, and cocktails this year. All desserts will be homemade along with, pasta and bread, which are made by hand daily in the production facility.

They're available at three locations; The Hill, Chesterfield or Hollywood Casino.

To order flowers or for reservations call 314-772-8898. You can also visit www.charliegittos.com