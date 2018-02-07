Dave Murray’s latest weather disco for Thursday…February 8, 2018

Quiet times on this Thursday..a cold start with the southerly flow returning for the afternoon resulting in a nice boost in temperatures for the middle of winter….45 for the high…cold but not as cold tonight…30 for the low and increasing clouds on Friday…up to 48 degrees. Late Friday night into early Sunday morning…the west to east flow will send a few bumps of energy our way…resulting in lots of clouds and a light winter’s mix…snow, sleet and freezing rain…you know the story…the action is far away right now…in the Pacific…too early for details(other than made up details) questions about how much cold and how much moisture…the core cold is trapped to the north and core moisture trapped well south…the story of winter.