Free HIV swab tests available Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — This is national black HIV / AIDS awareness day. Free HIV swab tests are available Wednesday from 9am to 4pm at the Myrtle Hilliard Davis Health Center on Martin Luther King Drive. From start to finish a swab test takes 20 minutes.

Wednesday night area celebrities and rappers will play a benefit basketball game for the health center at 6:30pm at Vashon High School. More HIV testing will be available at the game.

Organizers say testing is critical for preventing HIV in the African American community.