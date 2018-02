Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Dubis Foster, of Gateway Pet Guardians, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about puppy grams.

Gateway Pet Guardians are delivering Puppy Grams on Valentine`s Day. All orders must be placed by February 9th. Delivers will be between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

You can also adopt a puppy!

Gateway Pet Guardians have around 50 puppies who are looking for forever homes.

For more informationĀ on adoption, or puppy grams visit http://www.Gatewaypets.Com/puppygram/