NEW YORK, NY – Gerber announced their 2018 “Spokes-baby” Wednesday morning. Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Dalton Georgia, was picked from more than 140,000 entries. The Today show reports that Warren is the first child with Down syndrome represent the company since the contest’s start more than 90 years ago.

Gerber posted this message for their Facebook fans:

“Congratulations to our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas! Welcome to the family! Join us in sending 💙 love to baby Lucas!”