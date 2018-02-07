× Illinois higher ed board asks state for $3.47B in funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois Board of Higher Education has approved a state funding request that is $254 million more than last year but still below the amount they received in 2014-2015.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the board approved the $3.47 billion budget request Tuesday. That amount includes money for public universities, community colleges, grants and other programs for 2018-2019. The Illinois Legislature and Gov. Bruce Rauner will now consider it.

Public universities would get about $1.1 billion. That’s up $24.1 million from this year. But Illinois public universities presidents had asked the board for another $100 million to restore funding to levels before the two-year state budget impasse.

Board executive director Al Bowman says the presidents’ request is legitimate but the board believes its recommendation should “reflect the state’s current financial situation.”

Information from: The News-Gazette