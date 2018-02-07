Over 100 local football players attended the National Football Foundation's signing day breakfast at Norwood Hills Country Club. Fox 2 Sports reporter talked to the following prep football players; Trevor Trout - Chaminade - USC, Dallas Craddieth - Hazelwood Central - Iowa, Hayden Bollinger - Lafayette - Army, Marquis Majors - Zumwalt West - South Dakota, JOrdyn Slaughter - Althoff - Illinois.
Local High School Athletes Decide Their Futures on National Signing Day
-
Early National Signing Day for Local High School Football Athletes
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 22, 2017
-
Five Mizzou Football takeaways from National Signing Day
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 19, 2018
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 15, 2017
-
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 5, 2018
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 17, 2017
-
Collin Sutton is Max Preps Athlete of the Month
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 12, 2018
-
St. Louis lands semi-pro soccer club to groom young players
-
-
Students remember high school senior killed in auto accident
-
5 things for December 22: Shutdown, UN, Catalonia, Papa John’s, life expectancy
-
Local health clinic pushing for increased AIDS/HIV testing