Local High School Athletes Decide Their Futures on National Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday, February 7th was National Signing Day across the country for high school senior athletes to sign the letters of intent to continue their sports careers at the college of their choice. The St. Louis area had several top ranked recruits sign their national letters of intent. The top recruit still yet to make a decision was Parkway North defensive tackle Michael Thompson. He was down to two schools, MIssouri and Oklahoma. Thompson put on the Oklahoma hat to signal his choice at a school assembly. That left Mizzou with no local football recruits in their 2018 class. Thompson will join fellow defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins of Lutheran North High School down in Norman, Oklahoma next fall.

Over 100 local football players attended the National Football Foundation's signing day breakfast at Norwood Hills Country Club. Fox 2 Sports reporter talked to the following prep football players; Trevor Trout - Chaminade - USC, Dallas Craddieth - Hazelwood Central - Iowa, Hayden Bollinger - Lafayette - Army, Marquis Majors - Zumwalt West - South Dakota, JOrdyn Slaughter - Althoff - Illinois.