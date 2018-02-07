× Man enters plea in drug case that involved a police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been convicted of a federal drug trafficking charge in a case that involved police fatally shooting another suspect.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Michael Wilkins pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

He was under police surveillance in June 2016 when he was followed to a house, where officers saw him place a box and backpack containing nearly 5 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than $12,000 inside a car. He was arrested after fleeing on foot.

A standoff ensued when officers went to serve a search warrant. Authorities say Luis Carlos Garcia-Aguilar was shot hours later when he ran from the house with a rifle. Wilkins also had a brother who was killed in a police shooting.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star