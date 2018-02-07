Metro’s Most Wanted – Police need tips to solve murder of Science Center employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the homicide of 16-year-old Antonio Straughter.

According to police Antonio was shot and killed June 25 around 4 p.m. on the 5000 block of Thekla.

Lyvyra Granger, Antonio’s mother, said he worked at the St. Louis Science Center and helped his grandmother run her home daycare. She said the day Antonio was killed, he was at his grandmother’s house with his younger brother.

St. Louis Police Lt. John Green said Antonio and four other friends were headed to a friend’s house to play video games when a white Chevy Impala pulled up. Green said a black man got out of the car and started shooting at the group. Four boys were hit by gunfire. All of them survived except for Antonio.

Lyvyra said she wakes up every morning at 1 a.m. for her shift as a Metro bus driver -- a job she’s had for almost 17 years -- with the goal of a better life for her kids. Lyvyra said God gave her Antonio and she isn’t giving up. She still has her faith.

Lt. Green said they have canvased the area and there was no indication Antonio was into anything besides video games and his family.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous; they have no way to track a call or email address.