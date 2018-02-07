Millennials and relationship concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Dr. Rachel Glik, licensed professional counselor, breaks down relationship questions and concerns talked about in therapy from today's millennials.

Growing body of research suggests those who connect through online-dating services go on to have happier marriages, and are less likely to divorce. Most millennials want to wed eventually they are just taking longer to do it.

For more information on this topic and other topics involving relationships you can visit the website at www.DrRachelGlik.com