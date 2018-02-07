Police said parents notified gym center of inappropriate behavior years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. - More fallout concerning the volunteer coach in Washington, Missouri charged with molesting young female gymnasts. Washington police have received calls from several concerned parents. At this point, police have not identified any additional victims.

Police confirmed they still have six victims, ages 7 and 8, when the incidents occurred several years ago.

"If you believe something was inappropriate, contact our department (and) we'll investigate," said Detective Steve Sitzes, Washington Police Department.

David Schneider was charged with three counts of child molestation involving girls who were young gymnasts. Police said it happened beginning in 2011. He was a volunteer coach at Kids in Motion. His bond was set at $100,000.

Police said they've been learning new information about Schneider. They said Schneider volunteered on two different area swim teams, that he was involved in the county fair youth group, as well as a church youth group.

Schneider also worked with children at the local YMCA.

"We're very shocked and very saddened about the allegations that have come forward," said Laurie McTearnen, who works at the YMCA.

She's said the organization has notified parents about the allegations and is urging them to talk to their children.

"We have screenings that are very stringent that all of our volunteers and staff go through, as well as initial and annual training of all of our staff and volunteers," McTearnen said.

She said Schneider just passed a screening in the last month.

The police said parents notified Kids in Motion a few years ago about incidents, but the parents did not take it any farther because they thought it was a "he said-she said" incident.

"If something's inappropriate and I don't know exactly what was reported to Kids in Motion. If there was something inappropriate, I believe they should have called police," Detective Sitzes said.

The probable cause statement said Schneider admitted to police he touched numerous girls in an inappropriate place. Schneider said it happened because the girls were sweaty and his hand slipped.

The detective said if the suspect's hand slipped only one time, why didn't Schneider change his manner when working with the girls.

Kids in Motion did not respond to calls for a comment.