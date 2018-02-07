× Police search for man in camouflage accused assaulting woman during home invasion

BOURBON, MO – Police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and assaulting her. The officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, and Bourbon, Cuba, and Sullivan Police Departments spent several hours canvassing the area to find the suspect.

The Bourbon Police Department says that they received a call that a woman had been assaulted in her home Tuesday night. She says a man, dressed in full camouflage clothing and carrying a black backpack, forced his way into her residence. He assaulted her and left a short time later.

Police responded to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and then released.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone seeing someone matching this description is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach this subject. If any suspicious activity is observed please notify your local law enforcement agency.