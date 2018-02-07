× Search resumes for Illinois woman who went missing on her birthday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The search for Denita Hedden resumes Wednesday morning in Macoupin County, Illinois. She disappeared from her home in Royal Lakes, Illinois on her birthday, January 25th.

The Major Case Squad calls her disappearance suspicious. Day one of the search turned up several items. Officials are not sure if they are related to the case.

The air and ground search continues this morning from 8am until dusk.